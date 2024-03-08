Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Nitin Gadkari's name feature in BJP's second candidate list?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks during an event.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, hinted today that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would feature prominently in the BJP's second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections once the ruling alliance in the state finalises its seat-sharing agreement.

Fadnavis dismisses Thackeray's offer

Addressing reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis shrugged off the offer made by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to Nitin Gadkari for a Lok Sabha ticket from the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Fadnavis emphasised Gadkari's significance within the BJP, stating, "Gadkari is our prominent leader. He contests from Nagpur. When the first list of candidates (of BJP) was released, there had been no discussions among Mahayuti partners (BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP). When the discussions take place, Gadkari ji's name would come up first (in the candidates' list)."

Thackeray's offer criticised

Fadnavis took a dig at Thackeray's proposal, asserting, "The chief of such a party giving an offer to a national-level leader like Gadkari ji is akin to a small-time person offering someone the post of US President."

Earlier, at a rally on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray had urged Gadkari to resign instead of "bowing before Delhi" and expressed his party's commitment to securing Gadkari's election as an MVA candidate.

Also read | Congress releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Rahul to contest from Wayanad