Congress releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections, Rahul to contest from Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in few weeks. The election commission is yet to announce the polling schedule.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 19:32 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader
Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024, due in few weeks. The party announced names of candidates after its brainstorming session during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, held on Thursday evening at its headqaurters in Delhi. The meeting was attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, partriarch Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary KC Venugopal among others.

Talking about big names, the party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad once again. Shashi Tharoor will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, KC Venugopal from Kerala's Alappuzha, Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has been fielded from Bengaluru Gramin (Rural). 

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in few weeks, however, the polling schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Congress party's plea to stay IT action against its bank accounts dismissed

