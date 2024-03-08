Lok Sabha elections 2024: Seat sharing disagreement stalls BJP-BJD alliance talks in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of various developmental projects.

Negotiations between Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have hit a roadblock as both parties struggle to agree on seat allocation ahead of the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. The BJD, aiming for over 100 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, faced resistance from the BJP, which finds such an allocation unacceptable. Initially, the regional party proposed 112 seats, alarming the BJP, which fears the move could undermine its electoral prospects in the state.

In response, the BJP sought 14 out of Odisha's 21 Lok Sabha seats, a request promptly rejected by the BJD. The 2019 general elections saw the BJD secure 12 seats, while the BJP clinched eight, setting the stage for tense negotiations.

Leaders' moves and speculation

BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aides, V K Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das, hurried to Delhi for talks with the BJP leadership but returned without disclosing details. Meanwhile, Odisha BJP leaders, including state president Manmohan Samal, remained in Delhi, engaging in prolonged discussions with central leaders.

Despite the discussions, no concrete decision emerged by Friday afternoon. The BJP's earlier declaration of contesting all 147 assembly segments and 21 Lok Sabha seats underwent reconsideration after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the state, which shifted the focus to alliance talks.

Historical context

The BJD and BJP's history of alliance dates back around 11 years, from 1998 to 2009, spanning three Lok Sabha and two Assembly elections. Initially formed in 1998 when the Janata Dal split, the alliance saw success, securing 17 to 19 seats in general elections, with a vote share peaking at 48.7% in 1998. The seat-sharing ratio then stood at 4:3, with the BJD contesting 84 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP fought in 63 Assembly and 9 Lok Sabha seats.

Despite this historical precedent, the current deadlock signals uncertainty over the future of the alliance, leaving both parties grappling for a resolution as elections loom.

