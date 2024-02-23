Lasya Nanditha, BRS MLA, died in car crash survived road accident 10 days ago while returning to Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : LASYA NANDITHA (X) BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao with late MLA Lasya Nanditha.

Lasya Nanditha death: The untimely demise of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who was killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad today (February 23), left leaders across the political circles in a deep shock.

Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the outer ring road in Telangana's Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider.

BRS MLA met with an accident 10 days ago

On February 13 (Tuesday), Lasya Nanditha was involved in an accident while returning to Hyderabad after attending a public meeting organised by BRS at Nalgonda. While she escaped with minor injuries, a home guard died.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem was conducted at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad and a doctor said the deceased suffered injuries including on the head. The last rites of the MLA were performed with full state honours in Hyderabad. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered, police said.

Know more about Telangana BRS MLA Lasya

Lasya Nanditha, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016.

Politicos from different parties pay condolences

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

Senior BRS leader and working President of the party, KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on Nanditha's sudden death.

"This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic and shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making. My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible and difficult time," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has also expressed his deep condolence over Nanditha's demise.

"The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nanditha left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nanditha's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nanditha also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace," he said.

BRS MLC K Kavitha also reached the residence of the deceased party MLA to offer her condolences. Earlier in the day, BRS MLA Harish Rao reached Amedha Hospital where the body of the deceased BRS MLA, Lasya Nanditha was kept.

Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of Telangana MLA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, took to X and said that the late BRS legislature had a bright future in front of her.

"Shocked to learn about the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in an accident today. It is unfortunate that she passed away within a year of her father' Sayanna's death. She had a bright future in front of her, yet fate had other plans. My heartfelt condolences to her family members," the TDP chief said.

BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over her sudden demise and said Lasya Nanditha won people's appreciation as an MLA. The BRS would stand by her family members in these difficult times, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao paid tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased legislator at her residence here. He also consoled her family members.

The Governor expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, praying for strength and fortitude during this difficult time, a condolence message from the Raj Bhavan said. Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna.

It is tragic that Sayanna died in February last year and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said. Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill-health in February last year. She won the recent Assembly election in Telangana on a BRS ticket.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said it was painful that Lasya Nanditha and her father died within a year. Lasya Nanditha, who had served as a Corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier, had a bright future ahead, he said.

ALSO READ: BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha killed in road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy

ALSO READ: Telangana: Five men from Sircilla reunite with families after 18 years in Dubai prison | WATCH