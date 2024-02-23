BRS MLA Nanditha killed in road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BRS MLA Nanditha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha passed away in a road accident on Friday. The incident took place on Sultanpur Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the jurisdiction of Aminpur Mandal in Sangareddy.

The incident involved an XL 6 car that lost control and collided with the divider in which the BRS MLA was traveling. Tragically, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident and was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the driver of the car was critically injured and has been hospitalized for treatment.

CM condoles the death of MLA

"People's government in Telangana has come to an end. The shackles of slavery were broken. Now Telangana will breathe freely. Telangana will shine bright with social justice and equal development. The faces of the poor shine brightly. Wings of rights spread. My Telangana aspirations will be fulfilled. This is your brother's word," Telangana CM Revnath Reddy condoled her demise.

A few days ago, a similar accident was averted on February 13 due to the negligence of the driver while coming from Nalgonda meeting. It was believed that a major accident was about to happen. MLA Lasya was also injured in that accident.

Nanditha passed away within a year of her father's passing away. Sayanna, a five-time MLA from the constituency, died of illness on February 19 last year.

