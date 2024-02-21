Telangana: Five men from Sircilla reunite with families after 18 years in Dubai prison | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BRS (X) The five persons tearfully reunited with their families at the Hyderabad airport.

Hyderabad: Five men from Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district experienced a tearful reunion with their loved ones at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday morning after spending at least 18 years at a prison in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The five - Shivarathri Mallesh, Shivarathri Ravi, Gollem Nampally, Dundugula Laxman, and Shivarathri Hanmanthu - were imprisoned in a case related to the death of a Nepalese national in Dubai.

The five individuals from Telangana were working at a building in Dubai when the Nepali watchman named Bahadur Singh was allegedly murdered. They were initially given a 10-year sentence but after filing an appeal, a 25-year sentence was imposed on the Indian nationals.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister KT Rama Rao played a huge role in the release of the five persons from Dubai, according to the party. As per the law in Dubai, there is a possibility of prisoner release if the family members of the victim ask the court for forgiveness.

In 2011, Rao went to Nepal and visited the family members of the deceased watchman, giving them a check of Rs 15 lakh. Bahadur's family then signed an amnesty plea with the help of other representatives. However, the petition was rejected by the court in Dubai, according to the BRS.

In September last year, KTR appealed to the UAE government to approve the mercy petition of the five men after reviewing the case with the victim's family members, while also meeting top officials, including Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, regarding the case. He also arranged for the flight tickets of the five individuals.

Finally, after painstaking negotiations, the five persons from Sircilla were released under the amnesty law in Dubai. Venkatesh, another person from Sircilla's Chandurthi Mandal, will be released next month, said the BRS.

