Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire incident in Karimnagar

20 huts have been gutted and 4-5 gas cylinders have exploded in a fire incident in Telangana's Karimnagar, said the fire department officials on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported, they added.

Soon after the news about the fire incident reached the fire department, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The police also rushed to the site where the incident took place.

The locals said they heard several sounds of explosions from the site.

More details are awaited.