Hyderabad woman arrested for kidnapping TV anchor to marry him

A woman, who runs a digital marketing business, was arrested for stalking and conspiring to kidnap a TV music channel anchor to marry him, in Hyderabad.

The accused, a 31-year-old woman saw the photos of the TV anchor on a matrimony website and started chatting with the account holder two years ago. She later found out that it was a fake profile as someone had used the anchor's photo to make the account on the matrimony site.

The woman then searched for the anchor's profile and accessed his phone number. She tried to connect with the anchor using an instant messaging App.

The anchor informed the woman that someone had used his photo to make a fake account on the matrimony site.

However, the woman continued sending messages to the anchor, she desired to marry, but the latter blocked her.

According to reports, the woman then hired four people and conspired to kidnap the anchor. She also installed a tracking device in anchor's car to track his movements.

As per the plan, the four people hired by the woman kidnapped the anchor, took him to the woman's office and beat him up badly. The anchor then agreed to respond to the woman's messages out of fear.

However, he later registered a complaint with Uppal police station, and a case was registered under 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

