'Hattrick Loading 3.0': K Chandrashekar Rao's son KTR expresses huge confidence ahead of counting

A big day for four states including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, as the results of the Assembly elections will be out today. Ahead of the counting, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao expressed huge confidence and shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying 'Hattrick Loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys'. In the post, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce; and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of Telangana can be seen holding a gun in his hands and pointing it at the camera.

Deets about Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana is set to take place today. As all eyes now eagerly awaiting the results, it will be interesting to see the new political landscape in the newest state of India. Most of the exit polls including India TV-CNX predicted the Congress party clinching Telangana from K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi. There are 119 Assembly seats in Telangana and the most important ones include Kamareddy and Gajwel from where the current CM KCR is contested.

Congress party's Anumula Revanth Reddy is also contested from two seats namely, Kodangal and Kamareddy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Etela Rajender contested from Gajwel and Huzurabad, which are also one of the key constituency seats in this elections. One of the main influential regional parties AIMIM contested from 9 seats this year and its one of the top leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi contested from Chandrayangutta.

Main candidates in the fray