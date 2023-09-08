Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan finds fault with BRS govt's MLCs nominations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has not yet given approval for the nominations of two MLCs under the Governor's quota.

Speaking on the matter, the Governor said that these nominations do not fit in any of the categories that can be nominated under the Governor's quota.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) led government in Telangana earlier decided to nominate K Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

Both the leaders are from the ruling party.

K Satyanarayana belongs to Scheduled Tribes while Dasoju Sravan is from Backward classes.

Speaking to reports, Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the government has not followed certain criteria for the nominations.

