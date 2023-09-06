Telangana Assembly elections: CEO devises plan to prevent use of cash, liquor, and drugs to influence voters

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH A woman voter after casting her vote

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Vikas Raj, held a meeting with nodal officers of various enforcement agencies on Tuesday to discuss strategies to curb the flow of liquor, cash, and drugs during the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Some of the strategies discussed include:

Establishing district-level intelligence committees to identify potential expenditure-sensitive areas and monitor the distribution of liquor, drugs, money, and precious metals.

Increasing security and vigilance at helipads and establishing integrated check posts along the borders with neighboring states to prevent illegal movement of goods and currency.

Creating an "Election Risk Analysis Cell" to assess and address potential threats to the electoral process.

Raising awareness among voters about the illegality of vote buying and other corrupt practices.

The CEO also directed the enforcement agencies to take strict action against anyone found violating the Model Code of Conduct. He said that the Election Commission is committed to ensuring free and fair elections in Telangana. The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December.

Here are some additional details about each of the strategies discussed:

Establishing district-level intelligence committees : These committees will be made up of representatives from various enforcement agencies, such as the police, excise department, and revenue department. They will be responsible for gathering intelligence on the movement of liquor, drugs, money, and precious metals, and sharing this information with the other enforcement agencies.

: These committees will be made up of representatives from various enforcement agencies, such as the police, excise department, and revenue department. They will be responsible for gathering intelligence on the movement of liquor, drugs, money, and precious metals, and sharing this information with the other enforcement agencies. Increasing security and vigilance : This will involve increasing the number of police personnel deployed at polling stations and other sensitive areas. It will also involve setting up checkpoints and conducting random searches.

: This will involve increasing the number of police personnel deployed at polling stations and other sensitive areas. It will also involve setting up checkpoints and conducting random searches. Establishing integrated check posts : These check posts will be set up along the borders with neighboring states to prevent the illegal movement of goods and currency.

: These check posts will be set up along the borders with neighboring states to prevent the illegal movement of goods and currency. ** Creating an "Election Risk Analysis Cell ": This cell will be responsible for assessing and addressing potential threats to the electoral process. This could include threats from terrorist groups, political parties, or other groups.

": This cell will be responsible for assessing and addressing potential threats to the electoral process. This could include threats from terrorist groups, political parties, or other groups. Raising awareness among voters: The Election Commission will work with various organizations to raise awareness among voters about the illegality of vote buying and other corrupt practices. This will be done through public awareness campaigns, door-to-door visits, and other means.

The CEO's meeting with the nodal officers is a positive step towards ensuring free and fair elections in Telangana. The strategies discussed are comprehensive and should be effective in curbing the flow of liquor, cash, and drugs during the elections. However, it is important to note that these are just strategies, and their success will depend on the effective implementation by the enforcement agencies.

