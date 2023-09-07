UAE’s Tabreed to invest $200 million in Telangana to develop district cooling plants

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Telangana government has partnered with UAE-based cooling utilities Tabreed to develop cooling infrastructure for industrial and commercial parks.

The company will invest $200 million to develop 1,25,000 RT (Refrigeration tonne) of district cooling plants for Hyderabad Pharma City.

"As we embark on a journey towards a more sustainable future, we are delighted to partner with Tabreed, exemplifying Government of Telangana’s commitment to environmental stewardship through embracing innovative and implementable solutions," Telangana Urban Development, Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao said.

"By prioritizing cooling as a key action area through cool roof policies and energy-efficient district cooling, we are shaping a greener and healthier environment for our communities by contributing significantly to our ambitious vision of making Telangana net-zero by 2047,” said minister KTR.

Speaking on the partnership with Telangana government, Tabreed chairman Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi said, "By bringing our expertise in district cooling to the world's largest net zero pharmaceutical cluster, we are not only shaping the future of the industrial clusters, but also setting a powerful precedent for environmental responsibility."

Atul Bagai, Country Head, India for the United Nations Environment Program noted that meeting cooling demand through solutions that foster responsible and reduced energy consumption have emerged as a key priority in efforts to meet energy transition, security or sustainability goals for any country.

The Telangana government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE company to further explore cooling infrastructure projects in the existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

