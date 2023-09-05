Heavy rains lash Telangana, waterlogging in several areas disrupt normal life in state

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Severe waterlogging in several parts of Telangana

Heavy downpours lashed several districts of Telangana, disrupting normal life in the southern state on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad. An orange alert means very heavy rains between 11 cm to 20 cm in a 24-hour duration. Serilingampally district recorded the highest rainfall with 11.5 cm, as per IMD.

Severe waterlogging in Hyderabad

According to officials, many places in Vikarabad are waterlogged due to incessant rains in the district. Water was overflowing on the road in some places and entered the houses in the town, they added. Several parts of Hyderabad city experienced severe waterlogging and traffic jams amid incessant rainfall since Monday.

Educational institutions shut in Hyderabad

The state government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad on Tuesday in view of heavy rains.

"In light of the heavy rainfall forecast in Hyderabad, the government has declared today a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Stay indoors and stay safe," the Hyderabad collector posted a message on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

People advised to stay indoors

Meanwhile, the GHMC Commissioner has urged people not to step out of their homes unless it is very essential for the next few hours as the civic teams of more than 3,000 personnel are on the field to ensure waterlogged areas are cleared across the city. According to the Met department, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain or thundershower at times with intense spells in parts of the city today.

