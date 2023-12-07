Telangana CM oath ceremony: Revanth Reddy to have THESE 11 ministers in his Cabinet | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : X Revanth Reddy will have 11 ministers in his team to run the government

Revanth Reddy oath ceremony: The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy as the chief minister of the state. He will take an oath of CM office around 1.40 pm on Thursday. As Congress did not announce the names of ministers officially, the speculations about the names are triggered. The sources said Reddy will get one deputy. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who won from the Madhira Assembly constituency, will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the state, they added. Mallu was the Congress CLP leader in the previous Assembly.

According to the sources, there will be 11 ministers, who will take oath along with Revanth Reddy.

Here is the list of names of probable ministers

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Damodara Raja Narasimha

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Danasari Anasuya Seethakka

Ponnam Prabhakar

D Sridhar Babu

Tummala Nageswara Rao

Konda Surekha

Jupally Krishna Rao

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Reddy will be the first Congress chief minister of the newest state of India after taking oath. Reddy's swearing-in will be held at the sprawling LB Stadium in Hyderabad. The Congress invited its one lakh to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Top leaders who will be present at the event are - Congress parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar. CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI is a pre-poll ally of Congress for the recent assembly elections.

