Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to be sworn in as Deputy CM today, all you need to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : X/BHATTI VIKRAMARKA MALLU Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu

Telangana swearing-in ceremony: Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who emerged victorious by 35452 votes from the Madhira Assembly constituency of Khammam district in the just-concluded Telangana elections, will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the state. Revanth Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana today after Congress registered its maiden victory in the state, ousting the KCR-led BRS government with a complete majority. Reddy will take the oath in presence of party’s top leadership - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be among those who will attend the event.

Soon after the election results were out on December 3 when Congress stormed to power in Telangana winning 64 seats, there were speculations of Bhatti in the run for the CM post, along with Uttam Kumar who also reportedly made efforts till the last minute to grab the chair. However, Kumar had to retract after the official announcement by the party regarding Revanth Reddy being chosen as the CM face.

A similar case was reported for Bhatti who also aimed at the top post, but had to settle for the Deputy CM rank.

Who is Bhatti Vikramarka?

Born on June 15, 1961 at Snanala Lakshmipuram Village, Vaira Mandal in the Khammam District, Bhatti is a four-time representative from the Madhira Assembly constituency.

He was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly in 2009, 2014, 2018, and 2023 elections.

He won as MLC from the Khammam district in 2007.

He was also the Chief Whip of the Andhra Pradesh government between 2009 and 2011.

Bhatti served as the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2014.

Who will attend oath ceremony?

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Observing that a 'people's government' would be assuming office on December 7 that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Shivakumar was one of the AICC observers appointed by the party leadership to coordinate the CLP meeting in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy has also extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu