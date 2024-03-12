PM Modi acknowledged for granting citizenship to refugees through CAA: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain refugees by granting them citizenship through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), during a BJP social media volunteers meeting on Tuesday. Shah accused the Congress party of opposing the CAA due to appeasement and vote-bank politics, despite the long-standing promise of granting citizenship to those persecuted on religious grounds in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

"We had said we will bring CAA. The Congress party opposed CAA. Since Independence, it was a promise of the Congress and makers of our Constitution that citizenship will be granted to those persecuted on religious grounds in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, who come (to India). But, due to appeasement and vote-bank politics, Congress party opposed the CAA," Shah said, justifying its implementation.

Recognition of refugee struggles

Highlighting the plight of refugees from Pakistan and Bangladesh who sought asylum in India but were denied citizenship, Shah emphasised that PM Modi's implementation of the CAA honored the faith and dignity of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh refugees.

Implementation of CAA rules

The Centre recently implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by notifying the rules four years after its passage by Parliament. The law aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Immediate effect of rules

The rules, effective immediately upon their unveiling, pave the way for granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the aforementioned countries, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

Achievements of Modi govt

Shah enumerated several achievements of the Modi government, including the abolition of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, and the abolition of instant triple talaq. He also hailed India's emergence as the world's fastest-growing economy.

Promise of corruption-free governance

Asserting PM Modi's commitment to corruption-free governance, Shah underscored the significant strides made in this regard over the past decade.