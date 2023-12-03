Jubilee Hills Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Gopinath leads, Mohd. Azharuddin trails | Check Latest Trend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohd Azharuddin leading or trailing?

Jubilee Hills Assembly Seat 2023: After taking the initial lead in early trends, Cricketer-turned-politician Mohd. Azharuddin who joined the Indian National Congress in 2009, is trailing against Maganti Gopinath (the current legislator) of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Jubilee Hills constituency of Telangana. The Congress party is leading in 57 seats and BRS is ahead in 34, according to the Election Commission of India.

In early trends, the Congress candidates established leads in 63 constituencies, while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was ahead only in 43 segments. The BJP had taken the lead in eight constituencies, while AIMIM was ahead in four segments.

Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy behind Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy. At the end of the first round, Revanth Reddy was leading by 890 votes. The Congress leader was also ahead in the Kodangal constituency.

Initial trends show KCR was leading in Gajwel, from where he is seeking re-election. Ministers E. Dayakar Rao, K. Eswar, P. Ajay and A. Indrakaran Reddy were trailing in their respective constituencies.

Former TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also leading in Huzurabad and Madhira, respectively.

The BRS, which had bagged 88 seats in 119-member Assembly in 2018, contested all seats on its own, while Congress had left one seat for its ally CPI. The BJP contested 111 seats and left eight segments for its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

The AIMIM contested nine seats, all in Hyderabad, and backed BRS in the remaining constituencies. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had seven members in the dissolved house.