BJP's CM in Telangana will be from a backward caste, announces Amit Shah at poll rally

Telangana Assembly Elections: Ahead of the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the next Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana will be from a backward caste. Addressing Jana Garjana Sabha in Suryapet, the Home Minister made the announcement.

Amit Shah attacks BRS, Congress

He further said that neither the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nor the Congress party can work for the welfare of Telangana, adding that only the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can make it a developed state.

He said that BJP's goal is poor welfare and KCR and Congress's goal is family welfare. "The goal of the BJP is the welfare of the poor. On the other hand, the goal of the KCR's party and Congress is the welfare of their family. I would like to appeal to the people of Telangana that these parties can't develop Telangana. Only the BJP can work for the state," he said.

The Home Minister said that parties that believe in family welfare cannot take Telangana forward. "KCR wants to make KTR Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister. Both parties, the Congress and the BRS, are dynastic parties, and therefore they can never work for the welfare of Telangana," he said.

'BJP's next CM from a backward class'

"I would like to request the people of Telangana to bless us and help us form govt in the state. We have decided that the next CM of Telangana would be from a backward class," said Home Minister Shah.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shah said that he was unable to fulfil his poll promises. "TRS is anti-poor, anti-dalit and anti-OBC. They promised that they would make a Dalit CM. I would like to ask KCR as to what happened to his promise. In 2014, KCR promised to give three acres of land to Dalits. However, he was unable to fulfil it. He promised a budget of Rs 50,000 crore for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste. Did you allocate the budget, KCR?" he said.

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana Legislative Assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The primary competition is expected among the BRS, the BJP and the Congress.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.