Quick Review: Skyball Skyfit Elevate, Oppo Enco Air3 Pro, Boult Y1 Pro

In our latest review, we take a closer look at three recently released wearables: the Skyball Skyfit Elevate, Oppo Enco Air3 Pro, and Boult Y1 Pro. Wearable devices have increasingly integrated into our daily routines, and these three products offer unique features and functionalities that cater to different consumer preferences and needs. Our review delves into their respective strengths and weaknesses, helping readers make informed decisions when choosing the right wearable for their lifestyle.

Skyball Skyfit Elevate

The Skyball Skyfit Elevate is a cutting-edge smartwatch designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind, offering a unique blend of exercise and entertainment. This innovative device seamlessly integrates virtual reality technology to take your fitness routines to new heights. Whether you're racing through immersive virtual tracks, engaging in thrilling combat simulations, or exploring breathtaking virtual landscapes, this smartwatch transforms your workouts into captivating experiences.

One of its standout features is its adaptive structure, allowing users to effortlessly switch between cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. This versatility caters to individuals with diverse fitness levels and goals, making it an inclusive choice for all.

In addition to its fitness functionalities, the Skyball Skyfit Elevate offers interactive games and challenges that promote friendly competition and motivation, adding an extra layer of excitement to your workouts.

The watch boasts a compact and user-friendly design, making it a convenient companion for your fitness journey. Its intuitive interface ensures that users of all ages can navigate its features effortlessly.

Overall, a watch at a budget of Rs 2,999 certainly has looks and performance packed together.

Oppo Enco Air3 Pro

The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro continues to solidify Oppo's presence in the budget true wireless earphone market with its price tag of Rs. 4,999. Although it's slightly pricier than its predecessors in this category, it offers a performance and feature set that justifies the cost. While it may not introduce groundbreaking innovations, it stands out as a compelling choice for those seeking true wireless earphones under Rs. 5,000.

However, it's worth noting that alternatives like the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 provide slightly better value for your money, making them worth considering if you're looking for alternatives in this price range.

Boult Audio Y1 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

These headphones come equipped with a built-in microphone and utilize Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity. Their standout feature is the impressive 60-hour battery life, coupled with rapid charging capabilities; a mere 10 minutes of USB-C charging provides a substantial 120 minutes of playtime. With a minimal latency of just 45ms, they excel in delivering lag-free gaming and multimedia experiences. Additionally, these headphones feature powerful 10mm Bass Drivers for a deep, immersive sound, along with IPX5 water resistance for durability during workouts and outdoor activities. They also offer voice assistant compatibility. Available in Red, Black, and Blue, these elegantly designed headphones, featuring a distinctive knurled pattern, are proudly made in India. Priced at just Rs 1,399, they unquestionably offer great value for budget-conscious consumers.

