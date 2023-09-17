Nothing Phone (2) long-term review: A great performer with very strong built

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nothing Phone 2 looks

The Nothing Phone (1) emphasized style and external aesthetics while maintaining decent internals. However, the Nothing Phone (2), recently launched in India, takes a different approach. This London-based tech company, co-founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has now unveiled the highly-anticipated Nothing Phone (2) both in India and globally. At first glance, the Phone (1) and Phone (2) may appear quite similar, but upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that Nothing has upgraded the new smartphone.

About Phone

The Nothing Phone (2) brings noteworthy improvements in several key aspects. It boasts a large and vibrant 6.7-inch display with a top-centre hole punch design, offering reduced bezels for an enhanced viewing experience. The in-display fingerprint sensor ensures quick and secure screen unlocking. Performance-wise, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, delivering smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. Running on the clean Nothing OS 2.0 based on the latest Android OS, it promises a streamlined software experience. Plus, the 4700 mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures impressive battery life and quick recharging.

Launch Price

Regarding the pricing of the Nothing Phone (2) in India, it is available in three different variants:

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999.

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

Let's start with the review and let you know everything to help you make a decision, whether the device fits your requirements or not.

Packaging

The first impression is the last! Nothing seems to be taking this statement quite seriously as the new Phone (2) comes with a very evident and classy square box - which is certainly not very common (by the time of writing), as a few of the companies choose a square over a rectangular box.

In the box, you will get the new Phone (2), along with a SIM ejector and the latest transparent designed USB Type C cable- which matches the back panel’s structure. I loved the design and it made me realise how much effort, Nothing has taken for it’s second smartphone.

Design

The Nothing Phone (2) shows subtle yet meaningful improvements when compared to its predecessor- Phone (1). Notably, it introduces 33 individually addressable zones within the Glyph, allowing each section to perform specific tasks. For instance, volume adjustments are visualized in one section, while ride-sharing progress is displayed in another. This innovative approach aims to reduce screen time but may require some adaptation. Additionally, the Phone (2) features a curved glass back, offering a better grip, although it attracts fingerprints. The sleek, iPhone-inspired sides enhance the phone's ergonomic feel, although it feels relatively large in hand.

Nothing Phone 2 Power button Volume rockers Nothing Phone 2 Nothing Phone 2- Camera

The only thing I got worried about while using Phone (2) as my primary device was the fear of dropping the device due to its very glossy back, but it took the toll without harming the device. The device is very slippery, so one has to be very cautious.

Performance

The Nothing Phone 2 delivers a commendable performance and user experience. It's worth noting that this device is exclusively designed for use with an Indian SIM, requiring one for setup. This unique approach eliminates third-party app clutter and spam notifications. The phone's display impresses with its brightness, vibrant colours, and good viewing angles, dynamically adjusting its refresh rate for efficient battery usage. The Glyph lights, while somewhat gimmicky, offer functional elements.

Multimedia performance shines on the Phone 2, thanks to its loud and rich stereo speakers. The display supports HDR10+ video playback, delivering an enjoyable viewing experience. System and app performance are consistently excellent, handling everyday tasks and gaming with ease. Games like Fortnite, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City run smoothly, with minimal heating.

The device boasts a solid battery life, lasting a day and a half on a full charge during regular use. In our battery test, it ran for an impressive 26 hours and 44 minutes while playing an HD video continuously. While the Phone 2 supports fast charging, the proprietary 45W PD power adapter comes at an extra cost. Nonetheless, it offers a compelling package for users in India.

Camera

The Nothing Phone 2 features camera upgrades compared to its predecessor. Its dual-camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical stabilization and 'Super-res zoom' for improved 2X zoom images. The ultra-wide camera retains the same 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor but gains autofocus for high-res macro shots. The front camera is upgraded to a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

Image Source : INDIA TVNothing Phone 2- Camera

The main camera captures sharper textures and well-defined objects, with Scene Detection sometimes exaggerating colours. Close-ups exhibit excellent detail and a pleasing background blur. Low-light performance benefits from the upgraded sensor, delivering brighter landscapes and good close-ups.

The ultra-wide camera performs decently during the day but lags behind the main camera's quality. Low-light images exhibit decent details and colours but fall short of competitors like the OnePlus 11 5G.

In daylight, the selfie camera captures accurate skin tones and facial details, performing well in portrait mode. However, it struggles in low light, producing underexposed and dull images.

The Nothing Phone 2 supports 4K 60fps video recording and LiveHDR at 4K 30fps, with additional modes like Action and Night (limited to 1080p 30fps). Video quality is average, with slight jitter during motion and colour saturation issues. Night mode improves exposure in low light. Note that switching between rear cameras during 4K 30fps recording results in considerably weaker quality from the ultra-wide camera, especially in low-light conditions.

Verdict

The Nothing Phone 2 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, offering a comprehensive package in its price range, even though it doesn't excel in every aspect. It maintains the strengths and weaknesses of the Phone 1, with average low-light performance for the ultra-wide and selfie cameras and room for improvement in video recording. Notably, the absence of a bundled fast charger in a competitive market stands out as a missed opportunity, but still, it is relatively a long-lasting handset.

Image Source : INDIA TVBack Panel

Nonetheless, the Nothing Phone 2 shines in software experience, rivalled perhaps only by the Google Pixel 7 under this price segment. The bloat-free interface, along with the unique Glyph lights functionality, sets it apart. Strong battery life and premium build quality further bolster its appeal. While it offers an enticing package, potential buyers should assess their priorities, considering alternatives that might better suit specific needs, such as gaming or survivability, offered by competitors at similar or lower price points. The 512GB variant, priced at Rs. 54,999, faces stiff competition from alternatives with higher-resolution displays and improved camera performance, making it a less compelling choice in its category. Nonetheless, the Nothing Phone 2's distinctive software experience and quirky design remain its standout features.

It certainly makes a very good bid for those who want a super power pack device. I tried it hard to check the limits, and the new Phone (2) did justice with everything- gaming, videography, photography, video calling, calling (even in the elevators). The only reason for not buying the device could be the price for many people, but with a budget of 50K, it certainly is a very strong and firm player which is available at present.

Latest Technology News