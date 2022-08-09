Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (July)

We recently started reviewing long term for LG Electronics' new AI dual inverter AC which was launched earlier this year. We have been giving out our hands-on experiences with the new ac month by month to let you know if the machine is worth your money or not.

So below is our review as per the experience for the month of July- when the humidity level rose up and we bring to you true user experience on how the performance of the AC was.

Monsoon Season Performance Analysis

It is monsoon in the major parts of the country and I, being a resident of the North Capital Region (NCR), have been fighting with this sweaty season. And once m done with my outdoor engagements, and when I enter my home, I expect it to be comforting and relaxing.

Hence, using the AI dual inverter Ac from LG has been a saviour for me in many ways:

It consumes lesser electricity- and I don't have to pay a bomb for my air conditioner It can work overnight easily with the 40% capacity at a temperature set to 24 degrees, and it works well indeed. perhaps, I have to mention that you might need a quilt at times when the weather outside is rainy and windy Cooling is certainly what I have been talking about in the above pointer. So 40% capacity is perfect to cool a bedroom or a master bedroom with a king-size bed, a sofa and a study table placed all in the giant room. Cleaning the filter of the AC is super easy. I was worried about cooling until the LG engineers came home to service the machine and gave me tutorials on how to clean the filter net of the air conditioner The remote is much easy and smooth to operate and you can set your temperature- as for me, it was doing all the justice at the temperature of 24 degrees, and when set to 22 degrees, the room indeed was freezing. Hence, 24 was a suitably decent temperature for a master bedroom this season. I would like to mention that the service of the AC is fast and it takes less space on your wall, with minimum breakage when we talk about the split AC installation. Cooling doesn't need ages when it's about the AI dual inverter AC- when I reach home and turn on the AC (without ceiling fan), the ac duly takes time of around 10 minutes to make you feel the difference in this month of July when the humidity is at the peak. Nothing was troubled to my ac during the usage and even the exhaust makes very less noise and is decent enough to give you a peaceful experience when you would be willing to take your work calls- as you get no disturbance at all thanks to the almost silent exhaust fan

Availability

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Anti Allergy Filter, 2022 Model, PS-Q19BWZF, White) is available on Amazon India at 47,990 and Flipkart at a price tag of Rs. 46,990(at the time of writing). The 5-star AC has been a performer indeed, which is a perfect machine for a mid-size room or for a living room of the house.

Those who are willing to purchase this AC must go through the installation guide which is available online, to get clarity on the procedure for installing the machine.

