The Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix's debut in the GT series, has made quite the statement with its striking Cyber-Mecha design, inspired by cyberpunk aesthetics. The phone features an eye-catching LED indicator that enhances its futuristic appeal. But does this remarkable design translate into a compelling smartphone experience? Let's take a closer look.

Design

The new GT 10 Pro comes with Infinix's Cyber-Mecha design which looks unique and certainly makes it look gaming-focused. The LED indicator beside the camera adds a captivating 3D effect, creating the illusion of elements behind a transparent plastic back. The inspiration from cyberpunk aesthetics is evident, and the dynamic white bars that light up during gaming, notifications, calls, and charging further contribute to the device's appeal. Notably, the plastic build manages to divert attention from fingerprints and smudges.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Long-term review Infinix GT 10 Pro: Charger Infinix GT 10 Pro Infinix GT 10 Pro: Volume rockers and power button Infinix GT 10 Pro

The GT 10 Pro offers two colour options - Mirage Silver and Cyber Black, both featuring subtle white and silver highlights.

Display

The phone boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch OLED panel with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This high-frequency PWM control enhances eye comfort. While it lacks official HDR certifications, the display effectively handles HDR content, and the presence of Widevine L1 ensures quality streaming experiences on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Performance and Battery Life

With a 5,000 mAh battery, the GT 10 Pro delivers satisfactory battery performance, excelling in screen-on tests, and offering reliable all-day battery life. Charging is swift, thanks to the included 45W charger, which tops up the battery in just over an hour.

Image Source : INDIA TVInfinix GT 10 Pro: Charger

Software

Running Infinix's XOS 13 skin based on Android 13, the device may not deliver the same level of software updates as some competitors. Infinix commits to one major Android update and two years of security patches, slightly below the industry standard.

Gaming and Performance

The GT 10 Pro's gaming performance is solid, thanks to additional cooling hardware, including a vapour chamber. The Dimensity 8050 SoC ensures consistent and reliable gaming performance, even though it can't fully utilize the 120Hz display for gaming.

Image Source : FILEInfinix GT 10 Pro: Volume rockers and power button

Camera

The primary 108MP camera shines with a large sensor and wide aperture, capturing detailed shots in favourable lighting conditions with a broad dynamic range and accurate colours. However, the AI mode might increase saturation, sacrificing some details for higher noise levels. Notably, the absence of an ultrawide camera stands out. In low light, the primary camera excels, producing usable photos. The phone records high-quality 4K at 30fps footage with stabilization, and the Ultra Steady mode offers excellent stabilization at 1080p resolution.

Image Source : INFINIX Infinix GT 10 Pro- Camera

Conclusion

The Infinix GT 10 Pro, priced competitively starting at Rs. 19,999, offers a feature-rich and high-performance package. While it excels in several aspects, users should be prepared for Infinix's XOS software and a slightly weaker update policy. Keep an eye on Flipkart for sales, as the GT 10 Pro becomes available intermittently.

Image Source : FILEInfinix GT 10 Pro

