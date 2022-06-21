Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO

Smartwatch culture has taken up the Indian market in a matter of a few years. Today a number of brands have been coming up with several smartwatches to encourage the youth and elders- to keep a track of their heath.

Participating in the race, Gizmore recently launched the GIZFIT 910 PRO smartwatch, which has been designed for fitness enthusiasts of the country. We got our hands on one of the timepieces, and a detailed review of the smartwatch to let you know if this watch is worth your money or not

Look and Feel

The company has introduced GIZFIT 910 PRO as a premium calling smartwatch at an affordable range. The smartwatch comes in a 1.69-inch rectangular display which is bright enough to help you see every mode even under the sunny sky. The dial is encased with a silver metallic dial, which gives a premium look to the dial of the watch.

Though the dial looks nice and premium, I still believe that the silicon strap of the watch could have been a little better in quality because we have brands like Noise, boAt and Portronics, who offers a better quality strap at under Rs 2,500 range.

Overall, the watch is comfortable to wear and looks good, and compliments all the looks- formals, casual and gym.

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO

Performance

GIZFIT 910 PRO comes equipped with an in-built AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling capabilities. Once paired with your smartphone, the smartwatch works perfectly well, and you could easily respond to your smartwatch without any issue at all. The connectivity is smooth and is easily paired with the device.

If you are using the watch during your workout at the gym, the watch makes sure to keep up with the track record of your workout, and you do not have to worry about the watch's health as it has water-resistant capabilities.

On the battery front, the company has claimed that the smartwatch can last up to 7-day once the device is fully charged. And as claimed, we used the watch with a single charge and it performed well, was quite accurate and was not out of juice even after 6 days of usage.

The watch could be controlled through Voice assistant and we can control the smartwatch handsfree. We can also make calls from the smartwatch which is quite comforting while we are at the gym or driving.

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO

Verdict

GIZFIT 910 PRO smartwatch is a decent performer with almost accurate reading for footsteps, heart rate, notifications, and calling capabilities and at the budget of Rs 2,499, the watch is a decent bid to get. The watch is available on several e-commerce marketplaces and in offline stores across the country. The watch is a decent performer, but it is going to face some strict competition from the existing players in the smartwatch segments like boAt, Noise, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit and more, which have been in the market for a while in the Indian market with wider portfolio and options