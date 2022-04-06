boAt Airdopes 601 ANC Review: Flawless play with long battery under 5K

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV boAt Airdopes 601 ANC

boAt has launched the Airdopes 601 ANC recently which is a truly wireless earbud. Standing under the affordable range, the new Airdopes 601 ANC comes with active noise-cancelling earbuds in the budget of Rs. 4,999. But does it even worth it? We reviewed the earbuds for a month and below is our quick review to let you know if we find the earbuds worthwhile or not.

Look and Feel

It was not that impressive for me at first, and I will not glorify it. I thought the packing was big, the case was big and the earbuds looked very simple and wondered if it was worth it. But when took a close look, the device look just so perfect in that matte case and earbuds.

Performance

The earbuds are easy to pair with any Android and iOS device easily with the help of Bluetooth 5.0v. The device could be paired within the range of 10 meters. Talking about the play experience, the company has claimed that the device can play 28 hours of music on a single charge and we tried to test this feature. Well, I must say I am impressed with the battery life, as I used the earbuds every day for listening to music, answering calls, responding to zoom meetings and binge-watching. On a single charge, the earbuds and case can give you the strength to run for a week flawlessly. The earbuds come with a Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling feature which enables the device to cut outer disturbance- and it worked well as well. For calls, the device features a dual Mic, on each earbud which helps to connect with the call and respond clearly. Also during the hands-free call, the device did not face any background disturbance as well. Hence, a device compact with good calling and music play experience. For charging, the device supports a type C charging cord and within a few minutes of change, I used the earbuds which did not get discharged even after using them for 6 hours continuously. The earbuds come with gesture control, so you can slide up and down to adjust the sound on the earbuds. Also, for taking and rejecting the calls, tap on the earbuds, and you are done. It is just that simple and it works appropriately.

Verdict

At Rs. 4999, the boAt Airdopes 601 ANC is available through the official website of boAt along with Flipkart. At this budget, many might feel that the device is a little higher when we speak of the price and performance, but if one doesn’t want to compromise with the quality and have a longer play experience, then Airdopes 601 ANC may act as a great companion.