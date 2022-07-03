Blaupunkt Cybersound 55 Ultra HD 4K Smart TV review: Perfect fit for your living room, cinematic experience

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Blaupunkt 55 inch Smart TV.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV: Blaupunkt Ultra HD (4K) LED, is one of the best smart TVs available in the market under Rs 40,000 price tag for big 55-inch screen to turn your living room into an entertainment hub. This smart TV is for sure going to transform your watching experience with 4K picture quality and other latest features like HDR10+, DTS TruSurround, Dolby MS12 for crisp and crystal clear picture, and a rich sound system.

The device comes with a media-tech processor, the latest Android 10 and has access to more than 6000+ apps & games through Google Playstore.

The TV remote has a Google assistant feature to make your watch easy.

HDR10+ 4K Display and Sound

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Blaupunkt 55 inch Smart TV

The TV displays a spectrum of colors, with HDRD10+ that enhances the picture quality as the contrast of colours are produced at their best viewing output. You do feel a better watching experience.

Personal tip

This smart TV colours illuminate best when your living room is under low light, especially at night, thanks to the bezel-less design and 55-inch screen, it almost feels that there is no frame attached to it, and bundled with a decent additional sound system, the experience is nothing less than a viewing experience in a theatre.

You do get microscopic detailing, wider shades of colors, and contrast between lighter and darker shades.

The technology adjusts brightness levels to produce pictures at the highest nit levels frame-by-frame which makes pictures more realistic.

Descent sound output but not impressive

Though the company claims it has Dolby MS12 Audio System, the hearing experience is crisp but lacks the bass.

The sound output doesn’t impress if you're watching a movie or turning your TV into a music jukebox. One feels the need for an additional sound bar or home theatre or additional set of speakers to get that cinematic experience.

But it’s the case with almost all smart TV available at almost the same price tag in the market until you are really paying enough money to get those that come with additional woofers built-in.

Refresh rate and speed

The Blaupunkt smart TV (55) comes with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and a decent speed when switching between apps.

It’s not that fast or anything extra-ordinary, a case with almost all smart TV under this price range.

You do feel the need for an enhanced refresh rate, when returning to the home page, launching apps, and playing content since we are so used to the fast performance of our smartphones.

An enhanced RAM+Memory, refresh rate, would have made this device one of the best in its price segment.

Design

Personally, I loved the bezel-less design of this smart TV. It almost feels like a big screen is embedded in your wall when wall-mounted.

When kept on sleek, beautifully designed legs or stands, the TV for sure adds to the aesthetic of your living room. Full marks on this.

Display quality concern

One glitch that I have personally experienced is a little glitch in the screen, which appears sometimes irrespective of the content you are playing on the TV.

This may be because of the particular unit's manufacturing defect, or because it’s a review unit and may have been given to others for review and may have been damaged while transporting.

The glitch is not constant, appears sometimes but it is a concern because there is a risk of it getting amplified. So the manufacturers need to address this.

Android 10

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Blaupunkt 55 inch Smart TV Home Page.

Blaupunkt smart TV comes with Android 10 for televisions out of box and supports almost all popular apps like Netflix, Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5, SONY LIV, TVF, news apps, games app, music apps and thousands of others to add to your personal entertainment hub.

It offers new features such as Enhanced Speed and Accuracy, Improved Memory Optimization, Dark Theme, and Fast Boot, for a smooth user-friendly experience. The already graphics-rich system comes with upgraded media and graphics to enhance your viewing experience.

Google Assistant

Play media to get your personalized experience with your own personal Google Assistant. Get all information and the daily task done on your TV through inbuilt Google Assistant with a dedicated button on the remote.

Bezel-less Design

Classy bezel-less design is crafted with elegance and simplicity from all angles for a premium feel. The display blends finely into its surroundings.

MEMC Technology

To ensure a clear picture performance, smoother frames for fast-moving scenes, and minimized lag, the TV comes with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology.

Connectivity

You can connect multiple devices on your TV with the support of USB, HDMI ARC/CEC. Stream contents from your device onto your TV with Chromecast (Android) and AirPlay (iOS) applications. Compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 for your convenience.

Price

Rs 38,000 (approx)

Final conclusion

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Blaupunkt 55 inch Smart TV

One of the best smart TV available in this price range, with superb display quality, a crisp clear sound for dialogues but for bass lovers, they will definitely feel the need for an additional sound system of their choice.

Not too fast or slow, a decent expected performance from a smart TV. Packed with all features that one requires to turn your living room into an entertainment hub, with a beautiful, decent design to complement your living space.

Specifications

In The Box - 1 LED TV, Remote, Manual, 2 x AAA Batteries, Wall Mounting

1 LED TV, Remote, Manual, 2 x AAA Batteries, Wall Mounting Display Size - 139 cm (55 inch)

Screen Type - LED

HD Technology & Resolution - Ultra HD (4K), 3840 x 2160

Series - Cybersound

Motion Sensor - Yes

HDMI - 3

USB - 2

Wi-Fi Type - Dual Band

Built In Wi-Fi - Yes

Launch Year - 2021

Wall Mount Included - Yes

Video Features

Brightness - 550 nits

Contrast Ratio - 5000:1 (Dynamic)

Picture in Picture (PIP) - No

Picture And Picture (PAP) - No

Analog TV Reception - DVB-T2

View Angle - 178 Degree

Panel Type - IPS

Digital Noise Filter - Yes

LED Display Type - Direct LED

Aspect Ratio - 16:9

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

Supported Video Formats - MP4, MPEG, MPG, MKV, AVI, FLV, ASF

Other Video Features - 4K HDR 10, MEMC 60Hz, 10 Bit Display, HLG, Cast, Stream 4K

Audio Features

Number of Speakers - 4

Speaker Type - Box Speaker

Sound Technology - Dolby Audio

Surround Sound - Yes

Speaker Output RMS - 60 W

Supported Audio Formats - MP3, MPEG1/2/2.5, AAC, HEAAC, ASF, WMA

Other Audio Features - 4 Sound Mode (Standard, Music, Movie, Sports), Sound Output Device (TV Speaker, ARC, S/PDIF), Dolby MS12, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Trusurround

Smart Tv Features

Number of Cores - 4

Processor - A53 x 4-1.5 GHz

Graphic Processor - Mali-G52MC1

Ram Capacity - 2 GB

Storage Memory - 8 GB

Clocking Speed - 60 Hz

Supported App

Netflix

Youtube

Disney+Hotstar

Prime Video

Supported Mobile Operating System - Android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry

Operating System

Operating System - Android

Screen Mirroring - Yes

App Store Type - Google

Supported Devices for Casting - Mobile, Laptop, PC

System Languages - English

Bluetooth - Yes

Built-In Wi-Fi - Yes

Mobile High-Definition Link - No

Ethernet (RJ45) - 1

Other Internet Features - Android 10, Google Play Store with 5000+ Apps and Games, Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant, Live TV Channels, 20+ Content Partners

Other connectivity Features

Headphone Jack - No

RF Connectivity Input - Yes

RF Connectivity Output - Yes

Network PM44-11BP 100M Ethernet Support (10/100M, DHCP), Browser, Support HDMI-ARC

Remote Control Features

Touch Remote - No

Smart Remote - Yes

RF Capable - No

Internet Access - Yes

LED Backlit Buttons - Yes

DVR Control - No

Battery Type - 2 AAA Batteries

Remote Charger - No

Other Remote Control Features - Google Assistant-Enabled Remote, Hot Keys of Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV, Sleek, Stylish and Smart Remote

Power Features

AC 100 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption - 0.5 W (Standby)

Convenience Features

Clock

Auto Power Off

Sleep Timer

On/Off Timer

Other Convenience Features

More than 5000 Plus Apps and Games, Airplay, Chromecast, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows and Games, Google Assistant, Unlimited Content

Dimensions

Width x Height x Depth (without stand) - 1227 mm x 715 mm x 76 mm

Width x Height x Depth (with stand) - 1227 mm x 780 mm x 237 mm

Weight (with stand) - 10.5 kg

Stand Type - Tabletop

Additional Features - Advanced Memory Optimization, Powered by Android, With Less Bezel and More Screen, Flawless Performance and improved AI, Built-in Two Way Bluetooth, MEMC Additional Frames