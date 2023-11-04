How to hum and find a song on YouTube: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube's new feature lets you find songs by humming or whistling

YouTube's 'Hum-to-Search' Feature: YouTube, the popular video-music streaming platform owned by Google, now offers a unique way to locate a song by simply humming, singing, or whistling it. This innovative feature is designed to make song identification a breeze, even when you don't know the song's title or lyrics.

YouTube's new "hum-to-search" feature is a game-changer for music enthusiasts and those who love to discover new songs. This feature, however, is exclusively available on YouTube's mobile app and cannot be accessed through the web version.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you find songs by using your vocal skills:

Start by launching the YouTube app on your mobile device.

Once you're in the app, tap on the Search icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

Next to the search bar, you'll notice a microphone icon. Tap on it to activate the hum-to-search feature. You may need to permit YouTube to access your microphone for this function. If you have privacy concerns, you can opt to allow microphone access only while using the app or disable it after use.

With the microphone active, you can now hum, sing, or whistle the tune of the song you're trying to identify. YouTube will use this audio input to search for the song.

YouTube will present a list of results it believes match your tune. It often excels at pinpointing the right song. If the result is correct, simply tap on it to access the song. If it doesn't quite hit the mark, you can tap the microphone icon again and try humming the tune once more.

Gradual Rollout

It's important to note that this feature may not be available to all YouTube users in India at the moment. The rollout seems to be gradual, primarily targeting Android users, especially those using the beta version of the app. Unfortunately, there's no specific information about when this feature will be accessible for iOS users.

With the new "hum-to-search" feature on YouTube, users can effortlessly locate that elusive song that's been playing in their mind which eliminates the need for a separate music identification app.

