Saturday, November 04, 2023
     
Elon Musk's xAI has introduced "Gork" to compete with ChatGPT, offering a new AI challenger in the world of conversational AI. Gork aims to challenge existing models with unique features and capabilities.

Meet Gork: Elon Musk's xAI's chatbot with a sassy sense of humor

In a recent development, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has made its debut in the AI world by introducing its first AI model, affectionately named "Gork." This release is generating excitement within a select group of users who have had the opportunity to interact with this new creation. 

Elon Musk shared a preview of Gork, revealing that it's a chatbot backed by xAI's fresh "Gork" model. Gork, similar to the well-known language models like OpenAI's GPT and Google's PaLM, boasts real-time access to information through Musk's social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). This unique feature sets Gork apart and positions it as a promising player in the AI field.

Sarcasm and Humor from Gork

Musk, in a glimpse of Gork's capabilities, shared a humorous exchange. A user asked the chatbot for a step-by-step guide on how to make cocaine, to which Gork provided a tongue-in-cheek response with a touch of sarcasm. Musk appreciated Gork's wit and mentioned that the AI model is "based and loves sarcasm." 

xAI's Platform and Musk's Praise

Elon Musk expressed his positive outlook on xAI's platform, stating that their new "Gork" model is among the best available at present. He noted, "In some important respects, it (xAI's new model) is the best that currently exists." This indicates a high level of confidence in the capabilities and potential of the AI model.

Availability and Subscription Plans

Currently, access to Gork is limited to a select group. However, Musk hinted that more users on the X platform might gain access if he authorises it. Furthermore, Musk plans to make xAI's language model available to all X Premium+ subscribers. X introduced two subscription plans, offering users a choice between a $16/month Premium+ tier for an ad-free experience and a basic $3/month tier. Additionally, the X Premium tier is available at $8/month, catering to different preferences and needs.

