Saturday, November 04, 2023
     
Live tv
iOS 17.2 update: New features that will change how you use your iPhone

Once the iOS 17.2 update becomes available, users can easily install it through their Settings app. This can be done by navigating to Settings General > Software Update. Keep an eye out for this update, which is anticipated to arrive next month.

Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2023 15:16 IST
apple, ios 17.2, ios 17, apple ios update, ios 17.2 features, whats new in ios 17.2, tech news, ios
Image Source : FILE iOS 17.2 update: What's in store for your iPhone? All details here

Apple is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated iOS 17.2 update, which promises to bring a host of fresh features and improvements to iPhones. While the official release is expected in December, here's a glimpse of what users can look forward to in this upcoming software update.

What's New in iOS 17.2

  • Dynamic Island's Action Button: With iOS 17.2, users will have the ability to configure the Action button to swiftly launch the Translate app, adding convenience to their Dynamic Island experience.
  • Journal App: A brand-new Journal app is making its debut, allowing users to document their day using text, photos, music, and more. It even offers helpful suggestions based on your daily activities.
  • Weather and Clock Widgets: The Weather and Clock apps are getting new widgets for your Home and Lock Screens. These widgets include daily forecasts and a digital clock, making it easier to stay informed about the weather and time.
  • Stickers in Messages: iOS 17.2 introduces the ability to effortlessly add stickers to your messages within the Messages app, enhancing your communication experience.
  • Customisable Memojis: Users can now personalise their Memojis even further by adjusting body features like the waist, bust, and more, providing a fun and customizable touch to your avatars.
  • Apple Music Listening History Control: This update allows users to toggle off their Apple Music Listening History with a new Focus filter. This feature comes in handy when sharing your device for music, as it prevents others' song choices from influencing your recommendations.
  • iMessage Contact Key Verification: Apple is enhancing security with iMessage Contact Key Verification, particularly beneficial for users in sensitive roles like journalists, human rights activists, and government officials facing digital threats. It alerts users in conversations if there's any potential breach by a state-sponsored attacker or malicious actor attempting to eavesdrop on their discussions.

Generative AI Features Coming Soon 

Furthermore, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has disclosed the company's forthcoming plans in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This new development hints at generative AI features potentially making their way to Apple products next year, offering users innovative capabilities powered by AI technology. 

