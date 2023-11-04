Vivo X100 series cameras revealed ahead of launch: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo set to unveil flagship X100 Series smartphones in China

Chinese tech company Vivo is gearing up for a significant launch of its flagship X100 series smartphones within its home country. The official unveiling of these devices, which includes the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+, is scheduled for November 13 at 4:30 PM IST in China. An exciting element of this release is the anticipated use of MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chipset in the Vivo X100 series.

Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

In a pre-launch revelation, a Chinese tipster has offered insights into the camera specifications of the Vivo X100 series. The standard Vivo X100 is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, with its main camera reportedly equipped with a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, as reported by Gadgets360.

According to Digital Chat Station, a reputable tipster who shared information on Weibo, the Vivo X100's camera setup includes a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 wide-angle lens with a 15mm focal length, and an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto macro camera boasting 3x optical zoom capabilities. This camera system is labeled as "Vario-Tessar" and is known for its versatile aperture range from f/1.57 to f/2.57 and a focal length spanning from 15mm to 70mm.

iQOO's Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Confirmed

Meanwhile, Vivo's sub-brand, iQOO, has officially confirmed the launch date for its forthcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 12, in India. Following its debut in China on November 7, the iQOO 12 will be introduced to the Indian market on December 12. This smartphone is the successor to the iQOO 11 and boasts powerful features.

In addition, the iQOO 12 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, marking the first use of Qualcomm's most robust processor in India.

ALSO READ | iOS 17.2 update: New features that will change how you use your iPhone

ALSO READ | WhatsApp's latest update: A new way to keep your account safe

Latest Technology News