Will Google delete your Gmail account next month? Here's the truth

Attention Gmail users! If you haven't logged into your account for a while, Google has recently announced that it will start deleting inactive Gmail accounts from December 2023 onwards. As per Google's policy, accounts that have been inactive for two years will be deleted.

Don't worry about losing access to your Gmail, Docs, Calendar, or Photos if you use them regularly. This change only affects inactive accounts. If you haven't logged into your Google Account for a while, it's time to take action.

The reason behind this policy change is to boost security. Old and inactive accounts are vulnerable to cyber threats. Google explained, "If a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents." This includes data within Google Workspace, which comprises Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, and Google Photos.

To prevent your account from being deleted, Google recommends taking a few simple steps. They will send multiple notifications to both your account email address and the recovery email you provided before deleting your account.

Google's primary motivation here is security. Inactive accounts are attractive targets for cybercriminals. These accounts tend to have outdated or reused passwords, lack two-factor authentication, and receive fewer security checks.

Google's research shows that inactive accounts are at least ten times less likely to have 2-step verification set up which makes them easy prey for scammers and fraudsters. This deletion process isn't random; it's a precaution to protect users from potential security breaches. To ensure your Gmail account remains active, make sure you log in before the upcoming deadline.

