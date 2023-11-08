It's raining discounts and none other than Google is offering it. Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google simplifies holiday deal hunting with new features

November marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and Google is here to help you find great deals without the hassle. Deal hunting can be time-consuming, even with deal-aggregating websites. But now, Google has added new features to Google Search and Google Chrome to simplify the process.

Google Search: Deals Destination

Google Search now has a "deals destination." If you search for "shop deals," you'll see discounts on popular holiday gift categories like cell phones, clothing, laptops, TVs, and headphones. For specific items, just search for "shop [product/category] deals." For example, "shop video game deals" reveals sale prices and discounts.

Google Chrome: Price Insights and Price Tracking

In Google Chrome, there's a "Price Insights" feature. When you visit a product page, you'll find a "Price Insights" button in the address bar which shows the item's 90-day price history.

Google Chrome also has price-tracking notifications. On the desktop, bookmark a product page, and you'll be asked if you want email notifications for price drops. On mobile, tapping the bell icon next to a product name lets you choose email or push notifications for price changes.

"Discount Tag" Icon for Coupon Codes

In Google Chrome's desktop version, there's a discount tag icon. Clicking it shows you coupon codes for the website you're visiting, if available. Google's new tools can assist with product search, price tracking, and coupon codes. These features are meant to save you time and money during the holiday season.

