GTA 6 announcement expected soon: Here's all you need to know

GTA 6 Release Update: It's been over a decade since gamers around the world first started anticipating the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA 6. This video game has been highly awaited by fans and now, it seems like Rockstar, the game's developer, may finally reveal it this week. Fans are excited and eagerly waiting for the announcement.

According to Bloomberg, recent reports have revealed that Rockstar is planning to release a trailer for the game in December. However, the big announcement is expected this week which is possibly to coincide with Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary.

THE SUCCESS OF GTA V

Grand Theft Auto by Rockstar Games is a successful game series. The previous game in the series, GTA V, has sold more than 185 million copies across different gaming platforms since it was released in September 2013. With over a decade since the last game, the excitement for GTA 6 has been steadily growing.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM GTA VI

Last year, hackers leaked hours of footage of what was confirmed to be GTA 6. These clips showed detailed animations, and potential storylines, and confirmed important game elements, like the main characters, the game's mood, and the setting.

GTA 6 is expected to have two main characters, one male and one female, and will take place in a modern-day version of Vice City, Rockstar's fictional Miami, Florida.

It's important to note that there's no official word from Rockstar yet. However, given that the game has been in development for a while and there have been many leaks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see GTA 6 officially revealed soon. Gamers worldwide are eagerly waiting to hear more about this exciting game.

