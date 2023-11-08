Instagram Big Update: Soon you can read your DMs without being 'seen'. Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Instagram

Instagram has been working on upgrading the user experience and recently, the platform has been reportedly working on building its DM features. Currently, the messaging experience on the photo-sharing platform is quite comprehensive but it still lacks several features which can upgrade the security of the profile holder on the photo/video-sharing platform. Features like being able to turn on the read receipts, which is already available on the other dedicated messaging apps, like WhatsApp.

This is reportedly changing soon as the platform is getting a new feature where users will be able to turn off the read receipts, just like we do in WhatsApp (stopping the blue tick feature).

This feature has been announced for the Instagram channel, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta said that the new feature is currently under testing and will soon be introduced to the photo and video-sharing platform.

Zuckerberg’s Channel post

In Zuckerberg’s Channel post, he stated: “If you’re someone who tends to leave people on read, your time has come. We’re experimenting with the ability to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs,” Zuckerberg said on his channel.

Adam Mosseri, the Instagram chief has shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature for Instagram. The screenshot denotes that once we turn off the ‘read receipts,’ then the platform will not be able to inform the other person about you reading or ‘seeing’ the message.

The new feature could be handy for those who occasionally forget to revert to messages sent on Instagram’s DM. But this is a must to mention that if, in case you forget to turn off the read receipts feature and instead, use the Vanish mode (stretching the chat thread and leaving it), the other party will then be able to see if you have seen their messages on the platform.

When to expect the new feature?

There is no formal announcement or information related to the launch of the new feature on the platfrom, but as per Zuckerberg’s Channel post, he stated that the new feature will be out soon and is under testing.

We expect it to be added to the platform in a couple of months, leaving people to read the DMs without letting the other person know about it.

Also, Instagram is reportedly adding the option to add song lyrics to the Instagram Reels, just like we can do in the stories. So, when you are editing the Reel, you can also tap on the music icon for adding a song, and then swipe left to add the song lyrics to your Reel.

ALSO READ: Breathe Easy! Top 7 gadgets to help you improve indoor Air Quality Index

Latest Technology News