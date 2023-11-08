Breathe Easy! Top 7 gadgets to help you improve indoor Air Quality Index

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Top 7 gadgets to help you improve indoor

Air quality has gone from bad to worse in the NCR region, as parali burning in Punjab and Haryana has impacted the northern cities around the state. Because of crop burning, smoke has caused heavy smog around the capital region of the country. In Noida, the AQI is 459 right now, which states that the air quality is the worst at this moment.

Like outside, the indoors are affected too, impacting the health of everyone- kids, old people, and youth. We cannot manage the quality of the air around us when we talk about outdoors, but when we speak of indoors, you can certainly try certain measures to keep your environment clean and breathable.

The air we breathe in our home can be as bad as outdoors. Talking about the average American, they spends around 87% of their life staying indoors. But to purify the air quality inside the premises of a house, you need to gain some basic knowledge. You can immediately implement these steps to improve the air quality accordingly.

We bring to you around seven (7) ways to improve the air quality in your residences:

AC filter: Regularly check and change

Air-conditioning systems are usually working to give your home cleansed and cooler air to breathe and maintain the perfect temperature year long, as per the need. Today we have hot as well as cool air conditioners, which can be a perfect machine for balancing the temperature as per the season.

But you must understand, that the air condition pulls in the impure air around the house, cycles through the filtration and gives out the processed air. But this process fills up the air filters and stops doing its job at times if we forget to clean or change the filter.

In such a situation, your house becomes bacteria and virus prone which could impact the people who are living in the area. So the most important thing to do is keep a check on the AC filters and keep cleaning or changing them regularly- especially if have anyone at home who is allergy-prone or resides in a metropolitan city with hazardous air quality.

Other air filters

Not only the AC filter, but you can also check on the other appliances at home like a vacuum cleaner, clothes dryer and kitchen vents which can catch the pollution easily. One musk keeps inspecting it periodically and it is further recommended to clean or replace their filters almost every few months to keep it hygienic.

Air ducts at home

Air ducts are responsible for distributing hot and cold air throughout your home if you have a centralised system. It helps you with comfortable temperature management, but the ducts which are not installed properly may impact the house and negatively impact the rooms of the house which could affect the health of those who live in the premises. If the bent is not clean, then over some time the dust, dander and even mould could accumulate, cause infection, and reduce the overall air quality as well.

You must hire a professional to clean the ducts so that pure air can be circulated.

Use cooking vents

The kitchen is another place which invites pollutants and could release harmful contaminants- by emitting carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide from the gas stove. Both gases are harmful and impact the humans who get impacted by them. Even the electric burners produce the same pollutants but at lower levels when compared to the fire burners. Also, the other particles available with the gasses could get absorbed in the human body easily and may impact your bloodstream.

So to protect yourself, you must make sure to turn on your kitchen vents or open a window accordingly to help the air get filtered even more.

Cleaning rugs and carpets

Rugs and carpets are prone to more diseases when compared to any other machine, as they absorb dust, bacteria and more.

Cleaning the carpets and rugs at home every week may reduce the chance of getting impacted by the environment in your home

Control humidity

You need to control the moisture level in your house as it attracts mould and mildew which can trigger respiratory issues like asthma and other allergies.

As per the location, you can work on setting the moisture in the air. You can also get dehumidifiers for your home if you like somewhere where the moisture level is too low, or maybe at a higher altitude.

One can opt for a humidifier from a wide set of varieties to maintain the moisture in the air and create comfortable living conditions.

Buy indoor plants

Plans could be the best source to purify the air you breathe, and indoor plants are trending and impacting the air quality. They are the natural air filter for your home.

If you buy a few indoor plants, it could enhance the quality of air at home and also add an aesthetic look to the house.

In the end…

Keeping the air quality better in areas like Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad is very touch because they are not breathable and require diligent maintenance.

We are glad that you learned some steps to create a healthy and breathable environment that could reduce indoor air pollution.

