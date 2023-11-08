OnePlus 12 to launch with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12 to launch with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera

OnePlus 12 is set to launch in December 2023 or January 2024. The company has been teasing that arrive soon, but the date is not out yet. The reports have already confirmed that the device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will feature a BOE X1 OLED LTPO display which comes with 2K resolution. Now, more details have surfaced which explain the updation of the new device when compared to the current existing OnePlus 11 smartphone which is already available in the market.

64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens

As per the reports, OnePlus has announced that the upcoming handset will feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for photography. The OnePlus 12 comes with camera samples on the Chinese microblogging platform called Weibo.

The President of OnePlus China, Li Jievia confirmed on Weibo about the presence of a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens on the upcoming smartphone from the company. As per the past leaks, we expect the device to feature a periscope zoom camera. It uses the OmniVision OV64B sensor for photography, along with a 3x optical zoom.

How does the news surface?

Furthermore, OnePlus has reportedly shared some camera samples which were taken with periscope zoom cameras. The samples shared certainly highlighted the advancements of the sensor which helps in capturing good-quality images in the lowlight conditions.

When will the OnePlus 12 officially ship?

The OnePlus 12 has confirmed that the device will be shipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a Sony LYTIA LYT808 sensor for the primary shooter on the device. The company has teased to feature the latest LTPO OLED display on the device, which is dubbed X1 Oriental Screen- having a resolution of 2K and 2,600 nits peak brightness.

When to expect the new OnePlus 12 to launch?

It is most likely to officially enter the home country (China in December), followed by the global launch which might happen in January 2024.

Believing the past leaks, the new OnePlus 12 will run on Android 14- which is further layered with the OxygenOS 14. With the triple rear camera setup, the device will feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 32-megapixel front shooter.

OnePlus 12 battery details

The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and it is expected to house a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging, not to forget, OnePlus devices are known for their fast charging support. Also, it comes with 50W of wireless charging.

