Intel to foray in the Make in India laptops, collaborating with manufacturers

Intel has recently announced to collaboration with eight renowned Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) in India. The collaboration will accelerate laptop manufacturing in India. It will bring its end-to-end knowledge of the IT industry ecosystem, and will further provide key technological and operational insights to lay the foundations of a robust laptop manufacturing industry in India.

This initiative focuses on Intel’s dedication to accelerating technology which has led to growth in alignment with the Make in India initiative.

Intel has collaborated with:

Bhagwati Products Ltd Kaynes Technology India Ltd Dixon Technologies India Ltd Panache Digilife Ltd Optiemus Electronics Ltd Syrma SGS Technology Ltd Smile Electronics Ltd VVDN Technologies Private Ltd.

Reason for the collaboration

The collaboration with these companies marks the company’s foray first into laptop manufacturing. This collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem aims to enable them to meet both global and domestic demand.

What are the Intel's expertise?

Intel has shared its expertise to facilitate the production of entry-level laptops in the country, which included SMT lines, and setting up a quality control process for components as well. Intel also provided support to ODMs spanning both Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi Knocked Down (SKD) processes.

India Tech Ecosystem Summit

Intel is set to host the India Tech Ecosystem Summit later this month (November 2023). The summit will bring together a large number of local manufacturers to showcase a much larger portfolio of devices which are ‘made in India’.

Intel is committed to enabling access and opportunities for the technological ecosystem in India. The Indian IT product manufacturers will continue collaborating with the industry, government, and start-up community to create a positive impact for the country.

