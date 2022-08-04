WhatsApp Update: Now admin can delete messages for everyone

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp Update:

With an aim to take on abusive messages, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon release a new feature that will allow group admins the ability to delete messages for everyone.

According to WABetaInfo, the platform is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.17.12 and that will let group admins delete any message for everyone.

The report mentioned that if you are a group admin and you try to delete an incoming message and you see the option "delete for everyone", it means the feature is available.

When you delete a message for everyone, sent by another group participant, other people can always see that you have deleted that message since your name shows up within the chat bubble.

Recently, the platform banned more than 22 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of June in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. It banned over 19 lakh bad accounts in the country in May.

The messaging platform also received 632 grievance reports in June within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 64.

