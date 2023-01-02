Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook`

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple welcomed the New Year 2023 on Sunday by rolling out a message which speaks about peace and health for humanity. The message has been rolled out by the tech leaders because Covid-19 infection cases are surging again in a number of countries, specifically in China.

In the post-Tim Cook, he said, "Happy New Year! May 2023 be the year we find peace, the year we reconnect with our shared humanity, and the year we recommit ourselves to a brighter future," posted Cook.

On the post, one of his followers commented: "May 2023 be the year we get USB-C on iPhone."

Sundar Pichai on the other hand posted: "Happy New Year! Best wishes to everyone for a happy and healthy 2023."

Pichai further shared the interactive Google Doodle that celebrated the arrival of the New Year.

"Today's Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you're setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here's to the great things to come in 2023!," according to a Google Doodle web page.

