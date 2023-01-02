Monday, January 02, 2023
     
Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, two prominent names from the tech world have sent out a new message to welcome the New Year 2023. Their message majorly speaks about the peace and health of humanity because of the rising Covid-19 infection cases in a number of countries.

Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple welcomed the New Year 2023 on Sunday by rolling out a message which speaks about peace and health for humanity. The message has been rolled out by the tech leaders because Covid-19 infection cases are surging again in a number of countries, specifically in China.

In the post-Tim Cook, he said, "Happy New Year! May 2023 be the year we find peace, the year we reconnect with our shared humanity, and the year we recommit ourselves to a brighter future," posted Cook.

On the post, one of his followers commented: "May 2023 be the year we get USB-C on iPhone."

Sundar Pichai on the other hand posted: "Happy New Year! Best wishes to everyone for a happy and healthy 2023."

Pichai further shared the interactive Google Doodle that celebrated the arrival of the New Year.

"Today's Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you're setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here's to the great things to come in 2023!," according to a Google Doodle web page.

 

