Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

The new year started with some more banning from Twitter as Elon Musk prohibits around 45,589 accounts in India between October 26 and November 25. The decision was taken post witnessing that the accounts from the country have been promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. The micro-blogging platform is going through a churning under its new owner and has taken down around 3,035 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform from India too.

At the time of writing, Twitter has banned around 48,624 accounts in the reporting period from India. Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 755 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on 121 of those URLs.

These include complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.

Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (681), followed by IP-related infringement (35), hateful conduct (20), and privacy infringement (15).

In its new report, Twitter said that it also processed 22 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We also received 1 request related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," said the company.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

