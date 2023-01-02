Monday, January 02, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

Twitter has reportedly banned around 48,624 accounts in the reporting period from India. Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. Twitter said that it also processed 22 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 02, 2023 12:11 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

The new year started with some more banning from Twitter as Elon Musk prohibits around 45,589 accounts in India between October 26 and November 25. The decision was taken post witnessing that the accounts from the country have been promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. The micro-blogging platform is going through a churning under its new owner and has taken down around 3,035 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform from India too.

ALSO READ: Backend server architecture changes behind the Twitter outage says Musk

 

At the time of writing, Twitter has banned around 48,624 accounts in the reporting period from India. Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 755 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on 121 of those URLs.

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter

ALSO READ: New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

 

These include complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders.

ALSO READ: New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

 

Related Stories
Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Twitter officially announced 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter officially announced 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter rolls out coloured verification ticks, grey for govts, golden for companies

Twitter rolls out coloured verification ticks, grey for govts, golden for companies

Analysis: Elon Musk and Donald Trump, 2 disrupters face reckoning

Analysis: Elon Musk and Donald Trump, 2 disrupters face reckoning

‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

Twitter adds 'view counts for tweets' feature- Know how it works

Twitter adds 'view counts for tweets' feature- Know how it works

Twitter lays off more employees just ahead of Christmas

Twitter lays off more employees just ahead of Christmas

400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

Twitter tried to hide Covid-19 info and suspended top experts during pandemic: But why?

Twitter tried to hide Covid-19 info and suspended top experts during pandemic: But why?

'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (681), followed by IP-related infringement (35), hateful conduct (20), and privacy infringement (15).

India Tv - Elon Musk

Image Source : INDIA TVElon Musk

In its new report, Twitter said that it also processed 22 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We also received 1 request related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," said the company.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News