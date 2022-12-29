Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

As Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, the CEO Elon Musk has said that the outage was because of backend changes to make the micro-blogging platform faster.

In the USA, Twitter was down for millions of users in the nation, along with India and a few other countries as well. People have been complaining about facing problems in signing in to their accounts or accessing their accounts.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

Musk said that "significant backend server architecture changes" have been rolled out.

"Twitter should feel faster," he said in a tweet.

A user responded: "Literally everyone on my feed says the site feels broken."

"Twitter is broken on the web, won't let people log in," another posted.

The platform showed error messages to several users, "Something went wrong, but don't fret -- it's not your fault. Let's try again."

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, around 10,000 reports were noted for Twitter across the US.

Earlier this month, Twitter came back to life after suffering a brief outage globally, including in India, as Elon Musk said "Twitter is speeding up".

The outage hit both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version.

The microblogging platform was down for several hours in November too as Musk took over.

