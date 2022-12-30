New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said that the new Twitter under him which will aim to optimise every minute that a user spends on the micro-blogging platform, and not regret it. Currently busy making Twitter faster, Musk has brought back the company from going bankrupt and is now striving to get profitable.

"New Twitter will strive to optimise unregretted user minutes," Musk posted.

Lex Fridman, a host of the Lex Fridman Podcast and research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, replied: "That's a good goal for life in general: maximise unregretted minutes."

Although, not everyone understood what Musk meant.

"My IQ is too low for this one," commented one follower.

Another replied: "Optimise productivity while on the app. Time spent wisely. Less mindless scrolling or engagement. That's my best guess".

A user tweeted: He's trying to tell you that you're going to be full-blown addicted to Twitter soon".

Musk on Thursday said the company has made significant "backend changes" to make the micro-blogging platform faster, as it suffered an outage globally, including in India.

According to him, the microblogging platform is not going to go bankrupt but is not secure yet.

"Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do," he tweeted over the last weekend.

Earlier, Musk in his monetisation drive to save Twitter, rolled out a Blue tick subscription, which costs $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store.

Musk has shown interest in offering people to invest in Twitter at the original $54.20 per share, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

