LAVA Blaze 5G- The cheapest 5G phone launched- Know the price, availability and features

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA LAVA Blaze 5G

Lava has launched the new Blaze 5G smartphone in the Indian market which was announced at the India Mobile Congress back in October 2022. The company has stated that the new handset has the cheapest 5G offering and has been priced at Rs 9,999.

The handset has been designed for those who are willing to get the latest 5G-enabled device but are having a tight budget. The handset comes with a waterdrop notch for a selfie shooter, a fingerprint scanner placed on the side mount and triple rear camera sensors.

The Lava Blaze 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device features an expandable 3GB virtual RAM and further supports a micoSD card. The handset will run on the Android 12 operating system and will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery. On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera shooter with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera.

The device will be available in two colour variants: Glass Green and Glass Blue. The phone has been listed on the official website of LAVA, along with the exact sale date which has not been announced yet.

Lava Blaze 5G will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600×720 pixels HD+ resolution, and will feature 2.5D curved edges. This will brings the total RAM from 4GB to 7GB which will enable the users to have better multitasking capabilities.

On the connectivity front, the device will feature a 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE, GPS, a USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi.

Lava Blaze 5G:

6.5-inch HD+ LCD display

MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 OS

5000mAh battery

50MP triple cameras

8MP selfie snapper

Latest Technology News