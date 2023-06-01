Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram testing new 'Interested' feature for users: All you need to know

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature called 'Interested' for its recommended posts that allow users to indicate their preferences and tailor their content accordingly. Meta-owned social networking platform aims to enhance the user experience by showcasing more of what they are genuinely interested in, as stated in a recent blog post.

The blog post also shed light on Instagram's ranking system, which governs how content is displayed across the platform. By employing a combination of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, Instagram strives to optimize users' time spent on the app.

Different sections of the app, such as Feed, Stories, Explore, Reels, and Search, employ different algorithms specifically designed to maximize user satisfaction. The company is consistently exploring methods to introduce more transparency and customization options to the application.

"We rank things differently in these different parts of the app and have added features and controls like Close Friends, Favorites, and Following so you can further customize your experience," the company mentioned in a blog post.

"We want people and creators to be in control of their Instagram experience, and we’re always exploring ways to add even more transparency and control to the app," it added.

Furthermore, Instagram is poised to enter the realm of micro-blogging, challenging Twitter, which is headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Instagram's forthcoming text-based platform is expected to launch before the end of this month. While specific details regarding the new feature remain scarce, it is anticipated to provide users with an alternative space for sharing concise thoughts and ideas.

By introducing the 'Interested' feature and venturing into micro-blogging, the platform is eying to further engage its massive user base and offer more diverse experiences.

