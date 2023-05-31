Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 11 Pro series to hit Indian markets on June 8th: What to expect?

Realme is all set to launch its highly anticipated 11 Pro series in India next month, The company has revealed the official launch date for the new models, which is scheduled for June 8th. As per tradition, the Realme 11 Pro series will comprise two variants, namely the Realme 11 Pro and the Realme 11 Pro+.

One of the standout features that has been teased by the company is the inclusion of a powerful 200MP primary camera. This camera is expected to deliver exceptional image quality. In terms of design, Realme has opted for premium materials, and the circular camera module has caught the attention of many.

The launch event for the Realme 11 Pro series will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel. Under the hood, the 11 Pro series is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset, most likely the 7050 model, which was recently released.

The smartphones are expected to come with variants offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the 200MP camera is likely to be exclusive to the Pro Plus variant, The built-in battery is expected to support fast charging of up to 100W or even higher.

Software-wise, the Realme 11 Pro series is expected to come with Realme UI 4.1, based on Android 13. However, it is anticipated that Realme will provide an upgrade to Android 14 later this year.

Considering the recent price surge in mid-range 5G phones, it is expected that the Realme 11 Pro series will follow suit. The starting price for the 11 Pro is anticipated to be around Rs 24,000, while the 11 Pro+ could start at approximately Rs 28,000. These smartphones will compete with other popular models in the market, such as the Motorola Edge 40, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus, and the OnePlus Nord lineup.

The smartphones will be available for purchase through various channels, including Flipkart, the Realme store, and offline outlets.

