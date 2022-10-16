Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro is facing a major battery issue: All you need to know

Google Pixel 7 Pro is facing a major battery issue: All you need to know

The recently launched Google flagship Pixel has been facing trouble with the battery. It was reported that the device has been draining its battery when using the device with 100% brightness. The device has witnessed a 10 per cent drop in battery capacity within just 15 minutes.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 16, 2022 15:41 IST
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRO Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google has recently launched the new Pixel 7 Pro in the global market and it has been reported that the display of the latest Pixel device is severely draining the battery of the device when used with full brightness on. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

As per the media report filed by XDA Developers, it was stated that during the testing of the device, they witnessed the display consume a lot of power when the brightness is increased to the maximum on the handset. The report has stated that the battery of the Pixel 7 Pro dropped by 10 per cent within just 15 minutes of screen time when the brightness was full on the device (reports GizmoChina). ALSO READ: Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Looks like an Apple Watch

The report stated that the power consumption of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is between 3.5 and 4 Watts at 600 nits. But at the max brightness of 1500 nits, it goes up to a massive 6W, resulting in a significant battery drain. ALSO READ: OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

The report said the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses 4W at 1000 nits of brightness, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro consumes 4W of power at around 800 nits.

This indicates that the problem is only with the Pixel 7 Pro. There doesn't seem to be a similar issue with the vanilla Pixel 7.

As per the report, using the phone indoors and at a low brightness will likely not cause such battery drain. Users may only notice it while using the device at higher brightness for a longer time, the report said.

Related Stories
These Google Pixel models have started receiving Android 13 Updates- Know more

These Google Pixel models have started receiving Android 13 Updates- Know more

Google Pixel stops wireless charging post Android 13 update

Google Pixel stops wireless charging post Android 13 update

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

Google will not bring in the new Pixelbook laptop: Know why?

Google will not bring in the new Pixelbook laptop: Know why?

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now available in India: Specifications, availability and more

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now available in India: Specifications, availability and more

Google Pixel tablet to launch in 2023: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel tablet to launch in 2023: Everything you need to know

Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till date: Report

Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till date: Report

Google Pixel Fold expected to launch in 2023- All you need to know

Google Pixel Fold expected to launch in 2023- All you need to know

Google Pixel Watch to get 3 years of software updates: Know-more

Google Pixel Watch to get 3 years of software updates: Know-more

Although the trouble is considered to be curable as Google can easily release a software update to fix the issue. However, it is notable that we cannot possibly make the panel more efficient if the concern issue is within the hardware of the new Pixel smartphone.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News