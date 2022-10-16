Google Pixel 7 Pro is facing a major battery issue: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRO Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google has recently launched the new Pixel 7 Pro in the global market and it has been reported that the display of the latest Pixel device is severely draining the battery of the device when used with full brightness on. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

As per the media report filed by XDA Developers, it was stated that during the testing of the device, they witnessed the display consume a lot of power when the brightness is increased to the maximum on the handset. The report has stated that the battery of the Pixel 7 Pro dropped by 10 per cent within just 15 minutes of screen time when the brightness was full on the device (reports GizmoChina). ALSO READ: Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Looks like an Apple Watch

The report stated that the power consumption of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is between 3.5 and 4 Watts at 600 nits. But at the max brightness of 1500 nits, it goes up to a massive 6W, resulting in a significant battery drain. ALSO READ: OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

The report said the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses 4W at 1000 nits of brightness, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro consumes 4W of power at around 800 nits.

This indicates that the problem is only with the Pixel 7 Pro. There doesn't seem to be a similar issue with the vanilla Pixel 7.

As per the report, using the phone indoors and at a low brightness will likely not cause such battery drain. Users may only notice it while using the device at higher brightness for a longer time, the report said.

Although the trouble is considered to be curable as Google can easily release a software update to fix the issue. However, it is notable that we cannot possibly make the panel more efficient if the concern issue is within the hardware of the new Pixel smartphone.

