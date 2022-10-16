Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Diwali Gifting

It's just a week when the festival of light will bring all the festivities at home, and the time to make your near and dear ones feel a little more special.

more excited to welcome it with open arms. For most of us, when it comes to gifting, the choices are endless. While we think of all gifting options, gadgets are always among the top choices, making it a great idea for you to know what is special to your friends and family when it comes to gadgets. While some gadgets are expensive, many are not just budget-friendly but also great for long-term utility. These are our top picks for the best gifts for gadget lovers that can be purchased for gifting your loved ones this festive season.

realme Watch 3 Pro at Rs 4,999

Image Source : REALME Realme Watch 3 Pro

The recently launched realme Watch 3 Pro is a premium-looking, high-performance watch with a segment-leading trifecta of features like AMOLED display, BT Calling and rapid GPS positioning and highly accurate GPS track maps. With up to 4.52 cm (1.78) huge curved AMOLED display, has a screen-to-body ratio of up to 68.7%, a screen brightness of up to 500 nits, and a refresh rate of up to 56 frames per second for optimal performance. Moreover, this smartwatch is an ideal choice if you're looking for communication clarity. Boasting a high-quality microphone, dual Bluetooth chip, inbuilt smart PA, and AI noise reduction algorithm, it ensures crystal-clear calling. The realme Watch 3 Pro is available at INR 4,999/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Mi Smart Band 6 at Rs 2,499

Image Source : MIMi Smart Band 6

The Mi Smart Band 6 will make it easy to track exercise while, in return, being an attractive accessory piece at the gym. Stay fit and healthy by having a check of your health with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. It sticks to a classic shape with an innovative large screen and rounded edges, making it comfortable to wear and look at. It comes with a 1.56" AMOLED display of 152 x 486 pixels resolution. Set the background to a picture of what is close to you or choose from our 80+ watch faces to make your day brighter. So, go ahead and purchase the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 online, right now on the Xiaomi official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

realme Techlife Buds T100 at Rs 1,499

Image Source : REALME realme TechLife Buds T100

The realme TechLife Buds T100 as they come with a 10mm dynamic bass driver and further features AI ENC technology to eliminate background noise, which helps in listening to music without being distracted by the surroundings. Whether watching favourite shows, blazing through a playlist or enjoying the outdoors, realme TechLife Buds T100 stay connected and comfortable all day long. The realme TechLife Buds T100 provides ‘Studio-Level’ sound. Experience Real HD sound on the realme Link App. The realme Techlife Buds T100 is available at INR 1,499/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 2,499

Image Source : MI Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Gift a memorable experience this festive season with this portable speaker that allows users to play their favourite music, videos and more. Have your loved ones witness the amazing sound quality by getting the Xiaomi Mi 16 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker online. The 16 watts speaker setup delivers sound of the highest quality in all directions and promises to never disappoint. It is equipped with Dual EQ modes namely Normal and Deep Bass modes. The 2600 mAh Lithium-ion battery offers 13 hours of endless entertainment. So, keep the beat going for hours. It also sports a Type-C port to make charging more convenient. The Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at INR 2,499/- on the Xiaomi official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

realme Cooling Back Clip at Rs 999 (gaming accessory)

Image Source : REALME realme Cooling Back Clip

This gaming accessory is a great gift for your young loved ones this festive season. The new realme Cooling Back Clip features dual cooling with a Semiconductor Ice chip and a 7-blade fan that pushes cold air across the entire device that lowers temperature evenly. It can reduce the temperature from 53°C down to 25°C. The back clip works with both Apple and Android devices and can be adjusted between 65 to 85mm. It weighs 51 grams and it is equipped with RGB lights at the back with kaleidoscopic effects.

The realme Cooling Back Clip is available at INR 999 on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag at Rs 1,699

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Are you looking for the perfect gift this holiday season for friends or family that keep losing their stuff and need to keep tabs on something? Gift a Galaxy SmartTag to those precious people in your life. The Bluetooth-powered Galaxy SmartTag is a tracking device which can be easily attached to various objects that are easily lost with a small strap (sold separately) or by other means, such as a keychain. Objects include keys, luggage, purses or even family pets among others. The device can then be located with an app using Bluetooth LE. Retracing steps is easy. If the lost item is nearby but can't quite find it, tap the ring button on the mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. So, go ahead and purchase the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag right now to gift on the Samsung official website, Amazon and offline stores near you.

Noise i1 Smart Glasses at Rs 6,999

Image Source : NOISE Noise i1 Smart Eyewear

Noise has recently gained popularity and has been a leading smartwatch brand in the country. The company has launched its first smart eyewear called the Noise i1 Smart Glasses. Give the gift of life-changing experiences to your loved ones this festive season with the i1 that comes with a speaker right on the temple and a microphone. It works with both Android phones and iPhones. And, it comes with IPX4 resistance. If you are someone, looking for good-looking glasses with some add-on, the Noise i1 deserves your money. It is also a cool gadget to gift that your friends will like. The Noisei1 Smart Glasses are available at INR 6,999/- on the official website.

Google Chromecast 3 at Rs 1,899

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Chromecast 3

You can never have too many Chromecasts and now is the time to give one to someone you love this festive season. The new Chromecast supports 1080p and is Google Assistant enabled. Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port and works with iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Mac and Windows laptops and Chromebook. It allows streaming entertainment directly from the phone and other devices to the TV directly. Use any smartphone or device to stream TV shows, movies, games and more from 800+ plus compatible apps, including Youtube, Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Gaana etc. During streaming, the connected device is free to be used for calls, and messages without interrupting the TV screen. It also allows controlling the playback from any part of the Wifi-enabled house. No additional remote(s) required. The Google Chromecast 3 is available at INR 1,899/- on the official website, Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores near you.

BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC at Rs 3,299

Image Source : BOAT BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC

The wireless earbuds are equipped with boAt’s Bionic Engine And Sonic Technology (BEAST). The Hybrid ANC can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, and adapt to and correct errors with an anti-noise signal that cancels out the actual background noise by the time it reaches your ear. Along with these, the list of features includes in-ear detection, ambient mode, and Insta Wake N’ Pair technology. With 5 hours for playback and up to 28 hours including the charging case, the earbuds also support fast charging, a 5-minute charge can provide up to 60 minutes of playback time.

There is also a one-touch voice assistant mode where you can summon Google Assistant or Siri to your service and check the weather, news, or latest cricket scores with a single tap. The boAt Airdopes 501 ANC has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The product is available in all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

JBL Xtreme 3 at Rs 25,999

Image Source : JBL JBL Xtreme 3

JBL Xtreme 3 comes with a focus on field-filling sound tied with a strap for lugging from the park to the pool to the beach and back again – and the strap has a bottle opener built in! It has 100W of power on offer but the sound is surprisingly subtle and has two 7cm woofers for low frequencies and two 20mm tweeters for the highs, In addition, it can help you speak to your smartphone's voice assistant too and has Bluetooth 5.1. With a 10,000mAh battery that's good for 15 hours, It can also juice up your mobile device using the built-in USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and act as a go-between from your sound source and headphones thanks to the built-in 3.5mm jack. The product is available in all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

Apple Watch Series 7 at Rs 49,799

Image Source : APPLEApple Watch 7

Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. It has a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. It comes with an 18-hour battery life, is built with crack-resistant front crystal and IP6X certification for resistance to dust maintaining a WR50 water resistance rating. It continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG, Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types. The product is available in all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

