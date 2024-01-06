Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Google offers 3-month trial of Bard Advanced: Here's what you need to know

Google is improving its AI chatbot, Bard, into a fancier version called "Bard Advanced." It's smarter, but you'll have to pay after a free trial. Google also introduced Gemini Pro for developers and plans to launch Gemini Ultra next year for more complex tasks.

Google is working on an upgraded version of its AI chatbot called Bard, known as "Bard Advanced." This improved version, powered by Gemini Ultra, Google's new large language model, is set to be available through a paid subscription on Google One.

Bard Advanced Features

'Bard Advanced' is touted as a more capable large language model with enhanced math and reasoning skills. While the feature is still developing, users can expect to explore different topics and capabilities with Bard.

Availability and Subscription

Google plans to offer a 3-month trial of 'Bard Advanced' for free through Google One. This subscription-based service suggests that users will need to pay for continued access to the advanced features of Bard.

Developer Tools

Last month, Google introduced Gemini Pro, its large language model, for developers and enterprises to create advanced applications. The company also launched Google AI Studio, a free web-based tool for developers to generate prompts and obtain API keys for app development quickly.

Gemini Pro Access

Developers have free access to Gemini Pro and Gemini Pro Vision through Google AI Studio. This access includes up to 60 requests per minute, catering to most app development needs.

Future Plans

Google has outlined its plans for the future, including the launch of Gemini Ultra, its most capable model for complex tasks, in the coming year. The company aims to fine-tune, conduct safety testing, and gather feedback from partners before the official release. Additionally, Google intends to extend Gemini to more developer platforms such as Chrome and Firebase.

Inputs from IANS 

