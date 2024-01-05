Friday, January 05, 2024
     
itel A70 smartphone now available on Amazon: Check price, features, and launch deals

itel recently launched a budget-friendly smartphone, the A70, in India, offering massive storage (256GB) and RAM (12GB) at just Rs 7,299, which is now exclusively available on Amazon.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 15:40 IST
Image Source : FILE itel A70 Series

itel, known for budget-friendly smartphones, unveiled the itel A70, India's first phone with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, priced at just Rs 7,299. The phone is now exclusively available on Amazon starting January 5, with additional bank offers for interested buyers.

Pricing and Variants

The 256GB+12GB version is priced at Rs 7,299, while the 64GB variant is offered at Rs 6,299. A 128GB variant is available for Rs 6,799 with an extra bank discount, bringing the final price down to Rs 5,999. The company aims to cater to users seeking extensive storage solutions with this strategic enhancement to its A-series lineup.

Color Choices

The itel A70 comes in four attractive colours – Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, and Starlish Black.

Display 

Featuring a big 6.6-inch HD+ display, the itel A70 offers a simplified and seamless user interface. It comes in two other variants with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM or 64GB storage with 12GB RAM.

Camera Features and Security

The itel A70 boasts a 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera, supporting advanced features for capturing memories even in low-light conditions. It also includes face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and Type-C charging, the itel A70 ensures an uninterrupted and long-lasting experience for users, the company claimed. 

Dynamic Bar Functionality

Furthermore, the smartphone also introduces Dynamic Bar technology, like the iPhone 15 which provides intelligent notifications for calls, charging updates, and face unlock without obstructing the main viewing area. This feature manages screen space for notifications without compromising the user's focus.

