Poco X6 series launch on January 11: Key specs revealed | Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Poco X6 series launch on January 11

Poco is all set to unveil its new Poco X6 series in India on January 11, 2024, at 5:30 PM. The higher-end model, Poco X6 Pro, will run on the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. A recent discovery on the Amazon UAE website spilled the beans on the Poco X6 Pro's pricing. The variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage is tagged at AED 1,299, roughly around Rs 29,500.

Expected Specs for Poco X6 Pro

The Poco X6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS 120Hz display. Under the hood, it's fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. Camera-wise, the smartphone might boast a triple setup on the back – a 67MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering this mid-range device could be a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities.

Insights into Poco X6

Launching alongside, the Poco X6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for efficient performance. In the camera department, expect a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP secondary sensor.

Poco C65 Launched in December 2023

Poco also launched its budget smartphone, the Poco C65, in India in December. The smartphone comes in three different RAM and storage variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The base model is priced at Rs 8,999, while the top-tier variant costs Rs 10,999.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 13 Series launched in India: Features and pricing revealed

ALSO READ | Vivo X100 Series launched with upgraded camera and 16GB RAM | Details