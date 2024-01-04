Redmi Note 13 Series launched in India: Features and pricing revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi Note 13 Series launched in India

Redmi has officially launched its highly anticipated Redmi Note 13 Series in the Indian market. The series will comprise three handsets- Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The main highlight of the series is a 200MP camera, decent RAM, bigger battery capacity, and AMOLED displays. Here are the details:

Redmi Note 13

It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor

Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Triple camera setup: 108MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro.

16MP front shooter

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W USB Type C fast charging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

It features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Triple camera setup: 200MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP.

16MP front camera.

Backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

It comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor.

Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Triple camera setup: 200MP primary with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP.

16MP front camera.

Backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Pricing

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Rs 33,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and Rs 35,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Redmi Note 13 Pro will be available starting range of Rs 25,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Rs 27,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and Rs 29,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi Note 13 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and Rs 21,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants.

Sale Details

The first sale for Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Redmi Note 13 Pro will start on January 10 at noon and the device will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com, with discounts and exchange bonuses.

The first sale for Redmi Note 13 5G will also be on January 10 on Amazon and Mi.com, providing discounts and exchange bonuses.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 13 5G Series launching on January 4: Here are 5 confirmed features of the handset